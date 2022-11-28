Isle of Man Darts Association’s Masters competition took place at the RAOB Club in Ramsey on Saturday.
The event saw men’s and women’s singles competitions held over the longer than usual format of best of three sets, with each set the best of five legs.
Robbie Nelson was in imperious form all day and emerged as the 2022 Men’s Masters Champion, while Sarah Taylor dominated the Women’s Masters to add to the Island Championship she won earlier in the year.
Men’s Singles
There were some excellent clashes in the early rounds of the men’s singles.
In the top half of the draw Kevin Lane pulled out a superb 13-dart last leg in the decider against Ady Hogg to move into the quarter-finals where he was joined by Brian Gelling whose run included a hard-fought win against disabled darts star Darren Kennish.
Alan Young recovered from losing the first four legs against Paul Sertin to win 0-3, 3-2, 3-1 and John Halsall played some fantastic darts to complete the quarter-final line-up in the top half of the draw.
In the bottom half, eventual winner Nelson had to dig deep to get past Willie Biggane 2-1 in a last-leg decider before beating the standout player from the Super League, Aaron Bradley, 2-0 to make the quarter-finals. Colin Tyrer, Ian Fields and Wayne Harrison all cruised through their matches to complete the quarter-final line-up.
In the first quarter-final, Gelling caused a huge shock as he beat one of the favourites for the title, Lane, 2-1, punishing some uncharacteristically sloppy play from his opponent. Young then put an end to Halsall’s day, easing to a 2-0 win.
Nelson and Tyrer then played out a superb match, with both sets going Nelson’s way in a deciding leg. Harrison then completed the semi-final line up with a solid win against Fields.
Young (3 x 100, 134, 2 x 140, 168, 180) put an end to the superb run of Gelling (3 x 100, 121, 3 x 140) easing to a 2-0 win, winning both sets 3-1.
In the other semi-final, Nelson (2 x 100, 122, 2 x 123, 139, 5 x 140, 2 x 180) put on a display of power scoring as he beat Harrison (8 x 100, 140) two sets to nil by scores of 3-0 and 3-2.
In the final, Nelson (4 x 100, 112, 121, 125, 126, 130, 2 x 140, 180) punished some lacklustre play from Young (100, 120, 121, 137, 2 x 140) to take the opening set in dominant fashion 3-0, including a 130 finish in the first leg.
The second set was much more competitive but, with Young leading 2-1 and looking to level the match, Nelson took out finishes of 94 and 112 in consecutive legs - with Young sat on a double both times - to recover from 2-1 down and take the set 3-2 and the match 2-0.
Women’s Singles
The first quarter-final of the women’s singles saw a clash of two of the favourites for the title, with Sarah Taylor putting in an excellent performance to beat Margaret Kelly 2-0.
She was joined in the semi-finals by Nikki Bardsley who eased to a 2-0 win over Janet Bailey. The other semi was to be an all-Western affair, after Sophie Hicklin beat Sophe Moore 2-0 and newcomer Jess Corlett overcame Alana Timoney by the same scoreline.
On paper the first semi should have been a close one but Taylor (4 x 100, 105, 123) was in irresistible form and ran away with it against Bardsley (3 x 100, 121, 135), winning both sets 3-0 and hitting a 105 finish in the process.
The second semi went the same way as the first, with Corlett (135, 140) repeatedly punishing missed darts at the double by Hicklin (3 x 100, 121) on her way to a comprehensive win.
In the final, Taylor (7 x 100, 120, 2 x 140) continued the fantastic form she was in all day as she took the first set 3-0. Corlett (125) put up a real fight in the second set but the power scoring of Taylor eventually saw her take the set 3-2 and the match 2-0.
l Isle of Man Darts Organisation would like to thank the RAOB Club for once again being perfect hosts plus all the players and supporters who helped with the running of the event and making it a great day out.
l The next IoMDO event will be a fun darts competition at the Manor Hotel, Willaston on Boxing Day, with a 7pm start.