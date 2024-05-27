Isle of Man Netball is running the first of three online workshops later this week to look at the new rules being implemented when the new season begins in September.
Umpires and a representative of each team are required to attend one of the three planned sessions, the first of which takes place on Thursday, May 30 between 7 and 9pm.
To book a place log on to manxnetball.justgo.com
Further workshop dates will be announced at a later date.
- The Mixed Business League is back this summer as three separate tournaments.
Matches will be played at the main NSC sports hall between 12 and 2pm on July 14, July 28 and August 11.