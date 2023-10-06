Isle of Man Netball is sending a team to the Europe Netball Open U21 event.
It gets underway in Sheffield today (Friday) - all matches will be live on the Europe Netball YouTube channel.
The squad will compete against Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar, and Switzerland.
The U21 will be involved in the first game of the tournament against Switzerland at 1pm this afternoon.
Following that they take on Gibraltar at 3pm on Saturday, and Republic of Ireland on Sunday 8th at 1pm.
A squad of 12 players have been selected for the event:
Amaline Batty
Holly Charmer
Becca Cooke
Mairi Harrison
Holly Hennessy
Annabel Kneale
Sarah Long
Claire Mason
Cassidy Pizzey (captain)
Kenzie Pizzey (vice-captain)
Emily Rawlins
Niamh Skillicorn