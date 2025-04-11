Isle of Man Netball has confirmed the appointments of a new head coach and assistant coach for its senior national team.
Dr Jane Lomax has stepped into the main role to replace ex-gaffer Claire Battye and will be assisted by Nordia Masters, with the duo leading the Rams in the forthcoming Europe Netball Open Tournament in Cardiff next month.
In a post on social media, a IoM Netball spokesperson said: ‘With more than 25 years’ coaching experience, Jane brings a wealth of knowledge and practical expertise, from grassroots to assistant coach at Super League level and head coach for the UK Armed Forces.
‘Jane has extensive experience working within the university sector, most recently as head of sports coaching at the University of Chichester and as a coach educator and consultant sports science support worker in sports psychology.
‘She is also currently undertaking a voluntary role as head of performance and elite competition at the England Men's and Mixed Netball Association.
‘Appointed as assistant coach is British-Jamaican Nordia Masters who is currently undertaking her level three coaching award and has played at international for Northern Ireland.
‘Nordia has also represented the Army and UK Armed Forces both as a player and coach, and is currently a coach for the Royal Navy.
‘She is a firm believer in developing youth talent and is the coach for London Mavericks St Albans’ under-15s.
‘Nordia manages to juggle her coaching commitments with her full-time job as a serving member of the British Army.
‘Isle of Man Netball is delighted that Jane and Nordia have agreed to share their expertise with both players and coaches to help develop performance netball and coaching in the Isle of Man.’