After a long Christmas break, the island’s hockey clubs return to action this weekend as the men’s and women’s leagues get started for another year.
The Men’s Premiership sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins A face a tough start to their second campaign in the top flight as they take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A who will want to go one better than last season's second-place finish.
Last year’s champions Canaccord Genuity Vikings A make the trip down south as they take on J. Qualtrough and Co Castletown A.
An intra-club derby sees Motorworx Valkyrs A and B take each other on, with the second team looking to pull off an underdog victory.
A clash of the two title favourites kicks off the Women’s Premiership, with the last two champions Canaccord Genuity Vikings A and J. Qualtrough and Co Castletown A going head-to-head.
Fresh off a promising pre-season, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A with both sides hoping to compete for a top-three finish. Finishing off the top-flight action, Ramsey A will take on Motorworx Valkyrs A.
In Men's Division One, two new teams to the league match up, with the demoted Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B playing the promoted Athena Healthcare Harlequins B.
Hoping to make their long-awaited return to the top flight, Ramsey A will take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
J. Qualtrough and Co Castletown B will also want to get started on the right foot as they will play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C.
The first of three J. Qualtrough and Co Castletown sides in Women’s Division One, the C team, take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
An intra-Castletown derby sees the B team take on the D side, with the clubmates battling it out for a win to start the new year. Elsewhere, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B travel to Peel to take on Motorworx Valkyrs B.
After losing out on promotion last season in questionable circumstances, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts play Motorworx Valkyrs C in the four-team Men’s Division Two.
The second and final fixture in this league sees J. Qualtrough and Co Castletown C play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
Finishing off the senior leagues in Women’s Division One, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C play Athena Healthcare Harlequins B, with the Whites hoping to return to Division One after last season's relegation.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings C will take on J. Qualtrough and Co Castletown E. Rounding out the weekend, Ramsey B play Motorworx Valkyrs C to kickstart their campaigns.
The Under-15s League returns with three fixtures. Motorworx Valkyrs play Swales Flooring Harlequins while elsewhere Ramsey Rogues and Rascals face Ramsey Crookall Bacchas and Canaccord Genuity Vikings take on J. Qualtrough and Co Castletown Sabres.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE