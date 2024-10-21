Isle of Man ultra distance runner Nikki Arthur has been shortlisted for a Sportswoman of the Year award in Scotland.
The Glasgow-born runner and island resident is one of three athletes to have been nominated for the accolade in the prestigious 2024 Scottish Women In Sport Awards.
The SWIS charity was launched in 2013 with the aim of raising awareness and increasing the profile of all opportunities for women and girls to participate in any area in sport and at any level.
Amongst her achievements in 2024, Arthur recently claimed a top-20 finish at the 2024 Skyrunning World Championships in the 70km SkyUltra competition when representing Great Britain in Spain.
Earlier in the year, the former boxer competed in the Montane Spine Races which are widely regarded as one of the toughest endurance races in the world. Running in the Spine Challenger North, Arthur won the women’s class.
On top of that, she ran in this year’s London Marathon where she was the fastest local women when completing the iconic event in a time of two hours, 55 minutes and 31 seconds.
All of these achievements have caught the attention of the SWIS awards committee and she has now been nominated for one of the top gongs at the ceremony which takes place one week on Friday, November 1.