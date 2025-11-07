Up to nine football matches across the Isle of Man could be at risk of postponement this weekend due to a shortage of referees, the Isle of Man Football Association (IoMFA) has warned.
The association says it has ‘currently exhausted all avenues for appointing registered referees for the following games this weekend.’
In the top flight, the Canada Life Premier League, St Johns’ home clash with Peel at Mullen-e-Cloie and St Mary’s hosting Foxdale at the Bowl are both in jeopardy without a registered referee in place.
The second division, Ardern and Druggan Division Two, could also see disruption, with Marown’s home fixture against Douglas Royal potentially not going ahead.
Combination One matches are similarly affected, with St Marys’ trip to Foxdale’s Billy Goat Park and Union Mills hosting Ayre United at Garey Mooar both under threat.
In Combination Two, four fixtures may face cancellation, including Douglas Royal at home to Marown, Governor’s Athletic against St George’s, RYCOB versus Pulrose, and the southern derby with Malew hosting Castletown at Clagh Vane.
However, the IoMFA has confirmed that these games could still proceed under the rules with an auxiliary referee.
‘They have all the usual control of the game that you would expect,’ the association said.
Clubs have been asked to liaise with each other to make any arrangements necessary.
The FA added: ‘From an administration point of view, if you could let us have a name and contact details after the match so that we can ensure cautions can be recorded and any incidents raised, we would be grateful. If you could ask the referee to email teamsheets to myself that would be great.’
The association emphasised that this temporary shortage does not affect insurance cover provided through the affiliation process.
The IoMFA office will be staffed as usual from 10am until midday tomorrow and will provide updates if any referees become available.
Clubs with concerns or queries are encouraged to get in touch with the FA during this period.