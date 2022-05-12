Norman clinches 23rd Isle of Man squash title

The various competitors in the 2022 Isle of Man Squash Championships at the NSC recently. Dave Norman (far left) won a staggering 23rd national title and received the shield from Sophie Barraclough of competition sponsor Utmost Wealth

The Utmost Wealth Solutions-sponsored Isle of Man Squash Championships were held at the NSC recently.

Round one saw the ever-improving Shaun Wyllie secure a 3-0 win against Oliver Wait, while Christian Webster managed to take the first game of close encounter with James Ramsey.

But the latter managed to see out the match 3-1 and Fraser Dorling nearly caused the upset of the round against Thomas Whiteway before losing narrowly 2-3.

In the quarter-finals, David Norman - searching for what is believed would be a world record-equaling 23rd national title - Oscar Hill and Ashley Sandy-Sykes all recorded 3-0 victories, while Whiteway snuck a 3-2 victory against Malcolm Levy.

The bowl semi-finals both produced close five-set matches, with Dasa Brynjolffssen and Mark Grace claiming victories against Les Callow and Ian Barnes respectively.

The plate semi-final saw junior academy prospects Christian Webster and Harvey Douglas earn wins against David Freer and Richard Haley.

Wyllie put in a determined performance against Levy, sealing the first game but eventually succumbing 1-3, while Chloe Corrigan claimed victory against squash veteran Shaw.

In the semi-finals, Sandyford-Sykes flew out of the blocks against Hill taking the first game 11-6, before the latter imposed his style of play by stretching his opponent and took the second game 11-5.

The third saw Sandyford-Sykes start quick again and led the game but was unable to convert as Hill extended the rallies to tire his opponent out and win it 12-10. Hill secured his spot in the final after taking the final game 11-4.

In a repeat of the 2021 semi-final, Norman took on Whiteway and a close opener was won by Norman 11-8 before taking the second 11-2.

The third game appeared to be following suit as Norman led 10-5 before Whiteway claimed the next six points as a fightback appeared to be on the cards, but the experience of Norman shone through and he saw out the game 14-12.

The bowl final saw Grace beat Brynjolffssen 3-0 in a closer match than the scoreline suggests, while in the plate final, Christian Webster also earned a 3-0 win with some controlled and tight squash against Harvey Douglas. In the third place play-off, Whiteway took two close first games 15-13 and 14-12 both on tie-breaks against Sandyford-Sykes before taking the last 11-4.

The final between Norman and Hill started with some lengthy rallies between the pair, exchanging blows before Norman punched in some quick-fire winners to take the first 11-5.

The second started in similar fashion to the first with some extended rallies being played up and down the walls. The game was in the balance at 8-8 but Norman was able to find the winners to take it 11-8.

The third game saw Norman come out strong, pushing Hill round the court which proved too much, taking the game 11-2 to seal his 23rd national title.