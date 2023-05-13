Nathan Harrison will discover in the next few days whether he will be fit to ride this year’s Isle of Man TT.
The Manx racer came off at Church Corner in Portrush during Thursday evening’s Superstock race at the North West 200, causing the race to be red-flagged.
It was later revealed that the Honda man had suffered a fractured right collarbone and a broken radius in his left wrist.
This morning (Saturday), the 24-year-old took to social media to update his fans on his hopes of riding at the TT, saying he will ‘do everything to make it possible.’
He commented: ‘As I am sure you are all aware, I had an accident in the Superstock race on Thursday night where I was up to fifth at one point.
‘I have been a lot worse before and come back stronger than ever - this time will be no different.
‘Hopefully in the next few days I’ll know more on when that’s going to be (you all know what I’m aiming for!) which I’ll do everything to make it possible).
‘I would like to thank everyone for their well wishes. I’ve not really been on my phone until now so I will start going through them along with all my family here with me.
‘[Thanks also to] Harv, the whole Honda Racing UK team and marshals, medics and Coleraine hospital for looking after me.
‘Safe, fast racing to everyone today especially, my team-mate John McGuinness, and best wishes to Lee Johnston who came off earlier in the day.’