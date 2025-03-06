Isle of Man Athletics will be taking over this weekend’s Noble’s Parkrun to raise money to send a team to this July’s Island Games in Orkney.
Parkruns have exploded in popularity in recent years, offering athletes the opportunity to take part in free weekly, timed walk, jog or runs at 9am every Saturday over 5km. They are open to participants of all ages (from four years old upwards) and abilities.
With the Island Games now less than 130 days away, IoMA is holding a series of fundraising events to help towards the cost of sending its team to the Scottish archipelago.
An Isle of Man Athletics spokesperson commented: ‘We are doing the takeover to raise funds for trips which include Island Games, but also to help pay for our league nights and championships.
‘We will have donation buckets at the start and finish plus also in the Hailwood Centre. There will also be cakes and tea/coffees available.’
For more information, visit the ‘Nobles parkrun’ Facebook page or www.parkrun.org.uk/nobles