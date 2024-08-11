North Ramsey Bowling Club hosted the Ken Parker Memorial Rose Bowl at Mooragh Park on Saturday, with 32 pairs entered.
In the quarter-finals Paul Dunn and Neil Withers (Marown) beat home greeners Lee Christian and Mike Dransfield 21-12, while Rose Waterworth and Michele Cubbon (Ballaugh) impressively beat Marown’s Glenn Boland and Peter Jones 21-19.
Onchan pair Kevin Quirk and Steve Parker won 21-11 against Alex Yates (Noble’s) and Caroline Parker (Mooragh Park), while South Ramsey’s Glynn and Kim Hargraves won 21-10 against John Cannan and Allan Callow.
It was the end of the road for Waterworth and Cubbon in the semi-finals as they lost in only seven ends 21-6 to Dunn and Withers who scored heavily.
In the other semi, the Onchan pair lost out 13-21 to the husband-and-wife Hargreaves pairing.
The final was nip-and-tuck over the first seven ends, with only one chalk separating them and the Marown men 11-10 ahead.
A good four was scored by Dunn and Withers on the next end for 15-10, with Kim slightly unfortunate not to save any chalks.
Two doubles and a single in between conceding a single saw the game finely poised at 16-15 to Dunn and Withers.
A poor end from the South Ramsey pair gift-wrapped an easy four to put the score at 20-15. On the following end, Glynn and Kim scored 16-20.
The game was finished on the next end by the Crosby men, with Kim making a great effort to save the match but her last bowl just gave up to seal a 21-16 win for Dunn and Withers.
North Ramsey competition secretary John Cannan thanked those who had entered the competition. Ken Parker was a popular member at both North and South Ramsey clubs. Cannan introduced Ken’s son Steve who presented the prizes.
Thanks were also given to those that had helped run the competition, for the preparation of the green and running of the afternoon, in particular those in ‘the beehive’.
GLYNN HARGRAVES