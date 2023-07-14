The two scheduled cricket league fixtures were abandoned on Saturday because of the poor weather throughout the afternoon.
This meant that the four teams involved – Peel & St John’s, Valkyres, Cronkbourne and Crosby – all picked up five points apiece, so the lead for Peel & St John’s at the top of the league remains unchanged.
The latter side’s opening batter, Ollie Webster, would be particularly frustrated having raced to an unbeaten 52 from only 28 balls before the weather closed in.
The weather at least relented to allow Sunday’s Tinker Cup semi-final matches to go ahead as scheduled.
Finch Hill put up an admirable fight against Peel in the split innings format.
Peel won the toss and elected to bat first and ultimately their first 10-over innings proved decisive. Wicket keeper Phil Littlejohns top-scored with 34 from 16 balls, assisted by notable contributions from Ollie Webster (26), Eddie Beard (22) and Neil Jacobs in an overall score of 112 for 4.
Finch Hill replied with 74 in their first innings, thanks largely to a fifth-wicket partnership of 47 between Spencer Clarke and Lucy Barnett.
Peel reached 167 in their second, 20-over, innings with the in-form Littlejohns again top scorer on 63, leaving Finch Hill with too much to do in their second innings. They fell 35 runs short despite an opening partnership of 98 between Christian Webster (53) and Sam Barnett (44).
Crosby defeated Cronkbourne in a close game at Tromode when the first innings again proved decisive. After losing the toss and being put into bat, Crosby reached 87 in their first innings largely thanks to Richard Tarr’s undefeated 41 from 30 balls.
In reply, Cronkbourne hit 67 from their opening 10 overs so it was all to play for in the second innings. George Burrows top scored with 42 in Crosby’s total of 120, which left Cronkbourne chasing 138 for a place in the final.
Despite a promising start from Adam McAuley (29), wickets fell regularly at the other end and Cronkbourne eventually finished 15 runs short, with George Burrows picking up four wickets.
In the Blincoe Cup, Crosby came through a close match against Peel by three wickets, largely thanks to Giles Scott’s 122 from only 57 balls, which included 12 sixes. Earlier in the day, Tim Evans had got Peel off to a great start in their first innings with a century but ultimately it proved in vain.
Crosby will face Valkyres in the final after Michael Lowe’s second innings century helped them to a six-wicket win over Castletown in the second semi-final.