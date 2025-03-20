A small group of four Isle of Man cross-country runners travelled to Ardingly Showground in Sussex on Saturday to represent the island at the 2025 English Schools Cross-Country Championships.
The course was dry and firm and included a hill. It was no surprise that the outstanding result came from Sam Perry, who finished in 26th place in the senior boys race in a field of more than 300 runners.
The pace was fast right from the off and the Ramsey Grammar School student held a placing around 20th for most of the race, only a short way adrift of the leading group of athletes
In a tightly-packed field, he briefly dropped to around 30th place before a fast finish hauled him back up to an excellent 26th.
In the past 25 years, only Keith Gerrard and John Halligan from the Isle of Man have placed higher in the senior boys race.
Lucas Stennett also produced a very pleasing run to place 140th in the same race and was much closer to his friend and team-mate than he was at the previous weekend’s Inter Counties Championship.
He was actually holding a position in the 70s before suffering cramp in his hip which cost him a lot of places, but he should still be greatly encouraged by this performance.
In the junior boys race, Seamus Hall was competing in the event for the first time and performed with all his usual determination to place 188th in a field of 334, a very fine effort in such a big and quality field in which he is a first year.
Another debutante at the event in the intermediate girls race was Sienna Morrissey, who has only quite recently come into the sport.
This was a tough race in which to debut at this level of competition in her first year in the category, but she ran with real commitment to place 317th. She made up several placers in the closing stages with a strong finish.
Also from the Isle of Man, Millfield School student Hope Lewis placed 191st in the intermediate girls race when representing Somerset Schools.
