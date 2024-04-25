Jörgen Pettersson has stepped down as the chairman of the International Island Games Association.
Having held the role since 2007, the former volleyball competitor has resigned from his role in order to focus on his appointment into parliament in his home nation of Åland.
Pettersson said: ‘I tender my resignation due to my recent election as Speaker of the Parliament of Åland – a tremendous honour, albeit one that brings great challenges and responsibilities.
‘This duty will limit my ability to continue serving as chair of the IIGA. I have served on the executive committee for a considerable time, cherishing every moment and every Games.
‘Thanks to the IIGA and, together with my colleagues, I have forged friendships across the globe and encountered immense joy as well as learned how to confront unexpected challenges.
‘While at times difficult and complex, together we have made an enduring impact and the future is bright.’
Vice-chairman Andrew Inkster of Shetland will take over as acting chair until a permanent replacement is appointed.
Inkster was involved in organising the clay shooting event for the 2005 Games in the Scottish island and was a competitor in the same sport during the 2007 Games in Rhodes.
Having been elected as chair of the Shetland Islands Games Association in 2008, Inkster joined the executive committee in Jersey 2015 and took over as vice chair at the Games in Guernsey last year.
‘I want to thank Jörgen Pettersson for his contribution to the IIGA over many years and his contribution to the development of an association that stands strong’, Inkster commented.
- The executive committee of the IIGA met in the Faroe Islands from last week to discuss the bid for the Island Games to be held in the Danish territory in 2027. The final decision on the bid will be made by the member islands during the annual general meeting in Orkney in July.
The Isle of Man is bidding to host the 2029 Games.