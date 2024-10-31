Ayre Clay Target Club’s 2024 summer season finished with a flourish last Sunday – a flourish of pheasants!
The end-of-season annual pheasant flush, sponsored by Monarch Roofing, brought the summer calendar to a close as shooters paired up to compete over 100 clays (two rounds of 50).
A total of 24 marksmen and women participated in sunny conditions and it was the experienced partnership of Alan Brew and Jamie Hancox who emerged victorious, with the father-and-son duo of Marty and Jack Kneen second.
The pairings of Tony Tongue/Jason Bulliment plus Arran Wade/Liam Kirkpatrick completed the top four.
Results: 1, Alan Brew and Jamie Hancox 79; 2, Marty and Jack Kneen 74; 3, Tony Tongue and Jason Bulliment 71; 4, Arran Wade and Liam Kirkpatrick 68.
It’s straight back into the action at Blue Point this Sunday (November 3) with the start of the 2024/25 winter league.
It all begins from 10am with the first round of the Down the Line season, sponsored by Field and Range.
JAMES DAVIS
CROSS SENIOR TAKES HIGHGUN
The sixth and final round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Dave and Pam Corlett Pro Sporting League was held at Meary, Veg Santon on Sunday.
A field of 23 competitors took part in dry, cold conditions. With two layouts in use, it was not until the end that the winners could be determined.
In C class Mark Hepworth and Sue Doyle tied for second place with 29 points each but winning C class with 33 was Mark Corrin.
There was also had a tie for second place in B class between Ben Stembridge and George Davies on 38, but claiming the class with 41 - the best score on the day - was Stan Cross.
In A class John Moore finished in third place on 32, with Dave Corlett taking second on 35 but winning with 37 was Paul Mihailovits.
Results: A Class 1, P. Mihailovits 18, 19=37; 2, D. Corlett 15, 20=35; 3, J. Moore 15, 17=32. B Class 1, S. Cross 17, 24=41; 2=, G. Davies 15, 23 and B. Stembridge 18, 20=38. C class 1, M. Corrin 18, 15=33; 2=, S. Doyle 10, 19 and M. Hepworth 11, 18=29.
As this is the last shoot of the summer season, the club wishes to thank all the sponsors for the support over the summer months - it is much appreciated by all members.
This Sunday is the first round of the Utopia-sponsored winter series English skeet league - entries close at 10am.
Those that have not got their names down for the prize presentation at Douglas Golf Club on Saturday, November 9 should do so ASAP. A full list of league winners will be published next week
Duty officers this week are B. Faragher and W. Rand.
PETER KELLY