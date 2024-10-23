Isle of Man archers Lesley and Rodger Sleight finished their season competing in the English 3D Archery Championships recently.
The two-day competition took place near Ashby-de-la-Zouch in Leicestershire, with more than 130 archers in attendance to contest the various national bow class titles.
Lesley retained the women's traditional recurve title with a great score of 670, while Rodger finished eighth in the men's traditional recurve class with a score of 566.
The challenging courses were made more difficult because of the rain, wind and copious amounts of mud. Slippery foot stances and some really tricky shots set in some dark trees tested all of the archers.
Lesley and Rodger are members of Bowderyn Field Archery Club.