Isle of Man cyclists Sophie Smith and Max Walker both claimed podium finishes in the British Cycling National Road Series last weekend.
Riding for Cycling Club Isle of Man in the team’s competitive women’s debut, Smith was an excellent third and first junior in the bunch sprint at the end of the Curlew Cup road race in Stamfordham, Newcastle-on-Tyne.
The event, which was won by Corinne Side (Pro Noctis), was the final round of the British National Series. The overall winner of the season-long series was Monica Greenwood (DAS-Handsling Bikes) who finished fifth in Sunday’s race.
Also competing was Smith’s Cycling Club Isle of Man team-mate Ruby Oakes who crossed the line 20th in the same group as the leaders.
There was more podium success to follow later in the day when Walker competed in the Beaumont Trophy round of the British series.
Run over the same roads as the Curlew Cup women’s race, Trinity Racing’s Walker finished an excellent third overall and second under-23 rider.
There were also top-20 placings for fellow Isle of Man riders Tyler Hannay (St Piran) in 15th place and Ralph Holden (Trinity Racing) in 17th spot.
Cycling Club Isle of Man also sent a team of three riders to the race, with Corrin Leeming the leader one when finishing 29th. Behind him, Will Draper was 57th and Mark Horsthuis was a DNF.
Fellow Manx rider Zac Walker crossed the line in 37th for Tudor Pro Cycling’s under-23 team.