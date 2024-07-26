The annual Pony Club camp was once again held at Andreas Airfield recently by kind permission of the Morrey family.
The camp was held over four days last week with 24 older members coming in on Saturday, 26 more slightly younger members coming in for three days on Sunday and 19 younger members along with parents coming in on Sunday night for the last two days.
On the last two days we needed 12 instructors for the 12 rides taking place.
All members rode at least twice a day along with two sessions of horse care.
The ridden sessions were flat, showjumping, cross-country, polo, mounted games and even a relaxing hack.
The horse care covered many aspects essential when owning a pony along with a fun session learning about the tetrathlon – which is a discipline involving running, swimming, shooting and riding.
All the horses were in pens and the children slept in wagons or tents.
Fortunately the weather was kind to us this year with only one wet evening when the children had a popcorn and movie night.
On the other evenings the members all joined in team games and had great fun. On the last night when the Manx Whippy ice cream van called round with ice creams for everyone and afterwards everyone joined in a super team challenge organised by Matt Bond.
Breakfast and lunch were provided by Linda Bond and the delicious evening meal was very kindly supplied by Sarah Guimmri from the Forge.
At the end of camp each member received a signed photo of ex-member and current eventing world champion Yas Ingham presented to each member by Yas’s mum Les.
Most members were awarded several achievement badges and a few earned their Pony Club proficiency badges:
D Test – Edith Guimmri, Georgia Smith, Macie Murphy, Isabella Hartley, Amalie Druggan, Anna Savino, Victoria Craine, Isla Rousseau, Lula Kinnish, Evie-Sue Murphy, Juliette Wilkins, Amelai Corrin, Willow Curphey, Elle Harris-Smith, Hannah Wylie. E test – Penny Preston, Hope Curphey, Clementine Bailey, Freya Clumpus, Jake Cringle, River Sue Spooner Roney, Anna Brew, Dottie Pepper and Daisy Bass.
Camp awards for the most improved in each ride: Ride one Kenzie Steele; Ride two Georgia Smith; Ride three Macie Murphy; Ride four Evie Grove; Ride five Lula Kinnish and Eva Brew; Ride six Etta Granger; Ride seven Elle Harris Smith and Neave Wheeldon; Ride eight Willow Curphey; Ride nine Barnaby Phythian; Ride 10 Rebecca Preston; Ride 11 Hettie Walker; Ride 12 Arla Moore; Best newcomer to polo Amelia Corrin and Caelan Douglas; Best newcomer to mounted games Esme Bond.
Deciding who should be awarded prizes was really difficult as every member improved over the four days.
Setting up and running this camp is a huge undertaking and the Pony Club would like to thank everyone who either helped to set up and dismantle the camp.
Special thanks to our instructors Cheryl Curphey, Louise Shepherd, Rio Hall, Hannah Goodby-Dudgeon, John Whiteway, Lucy Parsons, Julie Sansbury, Victoria Garner, Cameron Houston, Blae Richardson, Stephanie Byers and Fiona Lace.
Thanks also go to Ant Rogan and his work party, Sarah for the delicious meals, Aaron Carey for the loan of equipment and Nina Corrin for looking after the housekeeping for everyone.
The club are totally indebted to Cheryl and Aaron Curphey and Peter and Linda Bond as camp would not happen without their hard work.
Unfortunately during the last ride on the last day one senior member had a nasty fall on the cross-country course.
The ambulance was called but everyone was very surprised when an ambulance and the Great North Air Ambulance helicopter turned up as well.
This was an amazing service and all the paramedics, doctors and nurses involved in treating our member went over and above. Many thanks to everyone involved.
The next event for members is a polo rally on Friday, August 9 at Ballacooiley, Ballaugh at 6pm. Following that there’s a day rally at Andreas Airfield between 10am and 4pm which is suitable for all members.
For further information regarding the Pony Club in the Isle of Man please visit https://branches.pcuk.org/isleofman/