Premier League now split into the top and bottom four
Manx Hockey Association’s Rossborough Mixed Premier League is now split into the top and bottom four sides.
Vikings A head west to take on Valkyrs A this Saturday in a must-win game. Valkyrs will want to avenge the result from the last time out as well as having home advantage.
Bacchas A will aim to edge further away with their match against Celts, who will battle hard and aim to continue the hard work they did in the first half from their last meeting.
In the bottom half of the split every team will be vying to stay off the foot of the table.
Vikings B meet Ramsey again, having only played them on Tuesday evening in a rearranged fixture with Vikings taking the points.
Bacchas B face Valkyrs B hopeful of taking the points after a run in form.
The Vikings derby will provide a good battle between Vikings D and Vikings C, a game in which both sides will want to get some points on the board. Whatever the outcome, it is likely to be played in a good manner.
Valkyrs C are only three points ahead of Bacchas C and will be looking to re-open the gap on Quins, one point behind, and put one hand on the trophy.
Harlequins travel to Castletown face Southerners, and if they want to keep the pressure on Valkyrs they have to take a win.
Division Two contenders Cammags have stayed in pole position and take on Ramsey Rookies this weekend. A single point should almost solidify promotion.
Ramsey Ravens will host Castletown’s other team up north in a switch of fixtures, where the southern side will probably start as slight favourites.
The mid-table match between Vikings E and Valkyrs D could go either way.
Division Three front runners Bacchas Colts will be up against mid-table side Harlequins C.
The fixture to watch will be Harlequins B versus Castletown Cosney in a second versus third contest at Ramsey. This could open the table up for Bacchas Colts if they were to take points from one another, so either side will hope to gain the full two points on offer.
The bottom two teams will take on each other in the final match.
Under-15s league leaders Harlequins take on Vikings in what should be a good closing match of the day.
After leading the way until last weekend, Vikings will be looking to turn it around against Quins.
Having produced a cracking win last week, Ramsey will hope to climb up the table with a win over bottom side Castletown Sharks.
Bacchas, now sitting top, take on fourth-placed Sabres who could cause an upset.
FIXTURES
Saturday, November 12
Rossborough Mixed Premier League
12.35pmBacchas A v Castletown Celts
@ KWC, Castletown
2.05pm Valkyrs A v Vikings A
@ QEII, Peel
12.35pm Bacchas B v Valkyrs B
@ NSC
2.05pm Vikings B v Ramsey A
@ NSC, Douglas
Rossborough Mixed Division One
11.05am Valkyrs C v Bacchas C
@ NSC
3.35pm Vikings C v Vikings D
@ NSC
2.05pm Harlequins A v Castletown Southerners
@ CRHS, Castletown
Rossborough Mixed Division Two
12.35pm Vikings E v Valkyrs D
@ QEII
3.35pm Castletown Cammags v Ramsey Rookies
@ RGS, Ramsey
2.05pm Ramsey Ravens v Castletown Cushags
@ RGS
Rossborough Mixed Division Three
12.35pm Harlequins C v Bacchas Colts
@ RGS
12.35pm Castletown Carrick v Valkyrs Colts
@ CRHS
3.35pm Castletown Cosney v Harlequins B
@ CRHS
Rossborough Mixed Under-15s
11.05am Harlequins v Vikings
@ QEII
11.05am Castletown Sharks v Ramsey Rogues
& Rascals @ CRHS
3.35pm Bacchas v Castletown Sabres @ QEII
