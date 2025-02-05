Manx Hockey Association's men’s and women’s divisions enter their fourth round of fixtures this Saturday, with the various league frontrunners hoping to establish their authority.
MEN’S PREMIERSHIP
In the Men’s Premiership, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A take on Athena Healthcare Harlequins A in a clash that both sides will believe they can take the points on offer.
Fresh off a strong win last weekend, league leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A go up against Motorworx Valkyrs A this time around.
Elsewhere in this division, Motorworx Valkyrs B face a tough test as they continue their quest for their first win of the campaign when they take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings A who themselves will want to get back on track after a loss last week.
WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP
The Women’s Premiership sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins A take on table-toppers J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A, with the yellow and blacks aiming to continue their recent run of form.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A and Motorworx Valkyrs A match up in a battle for second place in the division. Finishing off the top-flight fixtures, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A travel up north to play Ramsey A.
MEN’S DIVISION ONE
After a draw last weekend, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B will be hoping to return to winning ways this Saturday in Men’s Division One as they play an in-form Ramsey A side.
A game featuring two sides both looking for their first win of the year takes place between Athena Healthcare Harlequins B and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C.
A close game is expected between two teams in with a chance of promotion, namely J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B and Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE
Women’s Division One sees Motorworx Valkyrs B return to action against Canaccord Genuity Vikings B after losing out in a top-of-the-table clash last weekend.
An intra J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby sees league leaders B hoping to extend their advantage as they play the club’s C team.
After a surprise win last weekend, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D will be aiming to maintain that momentum in their clash against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
MEN’S DIVISION TWO
In Men’s Division Two, Canaccord Genuity Vikings C play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts, with the latter side fresh off their first win of the campaign last weekend.
The second and final game in this division sees Motorworx Valkyrs C go up against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
WOMEN’S DIVISION TWO
In Women’s Division Two, Motorworx Valkyrs C play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C, with the blacks hoping to extend their advantage at the top of the table.
After a big victory last weekend, Ramsey B tackle Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C this Saturday. Finishing off the weekend’s senior fixtures, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E play Athena Healthcare Harlequins B.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
The Under-15s League sees Canaccord Genuity Vikings A play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas, while their clubmates in the B team take on Motorworx Valkyrs.
Elsewhere in this division, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres will take on Swales Flooring Harlequins.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
- A report on all these games will appear in next week’s edition of the Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.