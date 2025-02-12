The latest instalment of Media Isle of Man’s football Team of the Week is an FA Cup special after the ECAP-sponsored competition took centre stage on Saturday.
Union Mills produced arguably one of the results of the round when they dumped Premier League leaders Peel out of the cup tournament in a dramatic penalty shootout at Douglas Road.
Starring for the Millers in that game was goalkeeper Mason Prince who capped a fine display between the sticks by saving two penalties in the shootout to earn the number one jersey in the latest Team of the Week.
The hypothetical XI adopts a traditional 4-4-2 formation and the four-man defence comprises of Laxey’s Cameron Nelson, Rushen United’s Scott Mason, Ayre United’s Johnny Shields and Ramsey’s Dominic Parish.
The latter was the standout player in the northern derby at Scoill ree Gorree where Ramsey edged past near-neighbours and Division Two high-fliers RYCOB.
Continuing the northern theme, only a few miles up the road in Andreas, Shields was in fine fettle for the Tangerines as he helped his side return to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Corinthians.
This while Nelson and Mason both impressive for Laxey and Rushen during their sides’ respective wins over St George’s and Braddan at Glen Road and Croit Lowey.
Another player to catch the eye of Eric Clague’s ratings panel in the latter match in Port Erin was Braddan’s Joe Burrows who shone in the middle of the park and therefore takes his place in a four-man midfield.
Slotting in alongside him are Pulrose United’s Jason Kelch, Sammy Gelling of St Mary’s and Ayre United’s Jamie Callister.
In a rare outing in midfield, the latter was the match winner for the Tangerines during their aforementioned 1-0 success over Corinthians, while Gelling impressed in the middle with a lively performance during the Saints’ 5-0 victory over second division outfit Douglas and District.
Kelch starred for Pully during their all-Division Two clash with Colby at Springfield Road, only narrowly missing out on the player of the match award after an excellent display during their seven-goal thriller.
Making the difference in that game – and claiming the PotM accolade – was Colby striker Carl Hickey who continued his prolific season for the Moonlighters with a well-taken hat-trick to fire his side into the next round.
As such, the Stadion Fields legend takes his place in a two-pronged attack alongside Laxey’s in-form frontman Eric Hill who continued his recent scintillating form in front of goal with a brace to help the Miners sink St George’s at Glen Road.
Claiming the latest referee of the week honours is Stuart Morris who enjoyed a fine game with the whistle during the hard-fought clash between Ayre United and Corinthians in Andreas.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Mason Prince (Union Mills)
Defence
Cameron Nelson (Laxey)
Scott Mason (Rushen United)
Johnny Shields (Ayre United)
Dominic Parish (Ramsey)
Midfield
Jason Kelch (Pulrose United)
Sam Gelling (St Mary's)
Joe Burrows (Braddan)
Jamie Callister (Ayre United)
Attack
Eric Hill (Laxey)
Carl Hickey (Colby)
Referee
Stuart Morris (Ayre United v Corinthians)