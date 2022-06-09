Pritchard crowned British champion
Gracie Barra Isle of Man’s Alanna Pritchard became the first person from the island to be crowned British champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu recently.
After winning the quarter-finals, Alanna faced strong competition in the semi-final against a tough opponent whom she beat on points to secure her place in the final.
Confident from her earlier victories, Alanna came into her own in the final without losing a point and winning by submission.
This was an incredible achievement for the 19-year-old and a first for the Isle of Man.
Gracie Barra head coach Conrad Roberts was full of praise for the teenager: ‘Alanna has really improved this season which is a direct result from her commitment to the sport and the training camps we now run for our competitors.’
Alanna will next be competing in the IBJJF London tournament with the rest of the Gracie Barra IoM team and then has her sights firmly on the IBJJF European Championships in February next year.
