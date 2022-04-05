Pumas and Celts complete unbeaten title seasons

Isle of Man Netball Senior League results from games played on Sunday, April 3:

Premiership Division

Route 1 Connections 36,

Simcocks Blue Eagles 26

The previous encounter saw Route 1 take the win by two goals, so this match was always going to be a well-contested game.

This young Simcocks team have continued to impress this season and Sunday was no exception as, through some fine shooting from Poppy Bowman (GS) and Poppy Irving (GA), they made their opposition work hard.

An experienced Route 1 team denied them space as they piled on the pressure, leading at the first quarter break by two.

Fresh from her senior island netball team call-up, the ubiquitous Rhi Evans (C) linked defence and attack with speed, agility and some lovely quick flowing netball.

Route 1 capitalised on a few errors by the Simcocks girls and through great defensive work by island duo Cassidy Pizzey (GD) and Paige Skillicorn (GK) they increased their goal tally by nine at the halfway mark, leading 18-12.

The third quarter saw some excellent contested netball, with Claire Mason (WD) making some good interceptions and linking well with Sophie Howland (C) in midcourt to keep the pressure on the Route 1 defence.

As such, they kept the quarter score to 6-8 with Route 1 leading 26-19 going into the final period.

Some fine shooting from island regular Kat Keeling (GS) kept Route 1 ahead as they took the win 36-26, with player of the match going to Rhi Evans.

Championship

Simcocks Green Eagles 10, Atla Group Pumas 32

The game was very evenly matched in the first quarter with some good interceptions from both defensive units as Simcocks’ Megan Holland and Anna Munro plus Atla’s Caroline Maddrell and Breeshey Harkin kept the scores low.

An injury late in the first quarter saw Caroline Maddrell replaced by Zoe Shimmin-Mann and what was a very frantic period ended 4-2 to Atla Pumas.

Atla dominated the play in the second quarter and some fabulous feeding from Carly Craine, Ellie Looney and Rachel Edwards into the well-oiled shooting team of Alex Cashin and Hazel Bailey saw Atla extend their lead to 13-2 at half-time.

Simcocks came out strong in the third quarter, with Rachel Craig taking to the court as WD. Georgia Mitchell (C) along with Emily Osbourn controlled the ball well around the circle edge to feed into Roviana Szetu and Hannha Skehan, but this was not enough to stop Atla extending their lead to 25-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Simcocks remained determined and continued to work hard into the final period, passing it around midcourt while looking for an opening to their shooters.

But some fabulous interceptions by player of the match Shimmin-Mann in the final quarter assisted Pumas in securing a 32-10 victory.

Division One

Manx Gems Emeralds 18, Castletown Celts 25

Going into this final match, Castletown Celts were looking to finish the season undefeated but knew that Manx Gems Emeralds were not going to make it easy.

It took a few minutes for both teams to settle, but Celts then found their rhythm and soon took the lead, with the shooting duo of Nicky Corrin (GS) and Sarah Cutts (GA) on form as the first quarter ended 7-3 to Castletown.

In the second period Gems started fighting back and their attack, led by Dawn Quinn (c) and Lynette Corran (WA), found their flow and fed their shooting circle which closed the gap 12-8 but still in Castletown’s favour.

In the second half, both teams came out fighting and the third quarter was played goal for goal.

In defence, Sabrina Crowe and Jess Hawkins for Manx Gems plus Holly Renshaw and Holly Charmer for Celts all put the pressure on their opposite numbers and the quarter ended 17-14 which made for a tense final period.

Castletown approached the last quarter with determination which they have shown all season. With some key interceptions, Town’s flow throughout the court by Hayley Duffus, Rebecca O’Neill and Leanne Smiley set their shooters up perfectly to convert for the win.

A well-deserved player of the match went to Castletown Celts’ Nicky Corrin (GS).

RESULTS

Sunday, April 3:

Senior Netball League

Premier Division

Simcocks Blue Eagles 26,

Route 1 Connections 36

Player of the Match: Rhian Evans

(Route 1 Connections)

Suntera Global Ballasalla Avalanches 40, Manx Gems Rubies 23

PotM: Annabelle Kneale

(Ballasalla Avalanches)

Manx Fellas 32, Simcocks Red Eagles 40

PotM: Chloe Swales (Simcocks Red Tails)

Marbree Missfits A 24, Suntera Global

Ballasalla Blizzards 32

PotM: Sarah Lister (Ballasalla Blizzards)

Simcocks Gold Eagles 26,

Thompson Travel 1 - 42

PotM: Sam Dunn (Thompson Travel 1)

Championship

Young Farmers 23, Marbree Missfits B 29

PotM: Emma Riley (Marbree Missfits B)

Castletown Spaniards 29, Route 1 Turbos 34

PotM: Kate Doran (Route 1 Turbos)

Simcocks Green Eagles 10,

Atla Group Pumas 32

PotM: Zoe Shimmin-Mann ( Pumas)

Manx Gems Sapphires 25,

Suntera Global Ballasalla Cyclones 32

PotM: Victoria Leece

(Manx Gems Sapphires)

Division One

Manx Gems Emeralds 18,

Castletown Celts 25

PotM: Nicky Corrin (Castletown Celts)

Suntera Global Ballasalla Drifts v Marbree Missfits C - conceded

Simcocks Cherry Eagles

v Ramsey Blacks - conceded

Suntera Global Ballasalla Earthquakes 21, Simcocks Silver Eagles 16

PotM: Amy Gelling (Ballasalla Earthquakes)

Senior League winners 2021-2022

Premiership - Simcocks Red Eagles

Championship - Atla Group Pumas

Division One - Castletown Celts