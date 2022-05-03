Race to the line by the Martin sisters at Noble’s Park

The first Primary Schools’ Cross-Country Championships since 2019 took place at Noble’s Park in Douglas last Thursday.

The events originally scheduled for 2020 and 2021 were cancelled because of Covid restrictions and lockdowns.

A great turnout of 255 runners representing 25 schools from across the island.

It was an extremely competitive event, well supported by families and friends.

The boys event was won by Daniel Minay of Marown School, who two nights earlier had won his class of the youth cycling league at the NSC. Further to that, he went on to win the Class C of the Isle of Man Youth Cycling Tour over the weekend. Runner-up to him at Noble’s Park was Jonah Graham of Victoria Road School, Castletown, followed closely by Gabriel Campbell of Onchan.

The girls event saw a very close race between sisters Olivia and Eve Martin representing Kirk Michael and St John’s respectively. Possibly the first time such a feat has been achieved.

There was a race to the finish line with the two siblings side-by-side. Whilst both were given the same time of 7min 22sec, a ‘stewards enquiry’ confirmed that elder of the two, Olivia took the verdict by a very narrow margin.

Talented all-rounder, Poppy Clayton of Laxey school, was third. Poppy won the Youth D Girls class in the Youth Cycling Tour.

Marown School were the overall points winners for schools – making them Primary School Champions for 2022.

A huge thank you goes to Renov8 for sponsoring the event.