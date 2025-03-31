David Higgins will make his long-awaited return to the British Rally Championship later this month.
The Manxman has signed with Berkshire-based Ignition Motorsport to contest next weekend’s Carlisle Stages Rally, which forms round two of this year’s series.
The first gravel round of the season is the former British and American champion’s first UK event since 2015, with his primary focus being across the Atlantic in recent years.
For the Kielder Forrest-based event he will be joined by co-driver Keith Jones for the first time in 10 years, the pair having won the overall BRC title in 2004 in a Hyundai Accent.
This time the pair with be contesting the BRC Teams Championship support series in a Ford Fiesta R2T.
Speaking about his return to action in Britain, the 52 year old said: ‘I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the UK stages for the first time since 2015.
‘This will be my first ever event that I have been able to do just for the enjoyment with no big pressure.
‘Being part of a fresh new team that have so much passion for the sport will make this experience even more special for me.’
Team manager Bryan Hull added: ‘I’m delighted that a driver with such an illustrious history as David has agreed to join our clubman team assault on the BRC.
‘Our team is about learning and growing and we hope that David’s professionalism can help us in this area and those that are relatively new to the sport can learn from his experience.
‘Currently this is being publicised as a one off but David has a history of ‘one offs’ in the BRC and winning the title (2004) so watch this space.’
The rally takes place next Saturday, April 12.