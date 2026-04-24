The seeded entry list for this year's Manx National Rally has been confirmed ahead of the event which takes place on Friday and Sunday, May 8-9.
The capacity field of 170 cars is widely considered to be the biggest entry for a rally in the 60-year history of closed-road rallying in the island. Entries have come from across the UK and Ireland and from as far afield as Japan.
The Manx National Rally, organised By Manx Auto Sport, forms a round of five championships and competitors have entered from the Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship, the Fuchs Lubricants Motorsport UK British Historic Rally Championship, the Manx Auto Sport Championship, the Roger Albert Clark Historic Asphalt Rally Championship and the ANWCC Stage Rally Championship.
The response to the rally has been excellent, with a total of 231 entries placed. The seeded list has been whittled down to 170, with a small number of reserves still hoping to join the action.
Taking the number one plate will be Jerseyman Sam Touzel with co-driver Max Freeman in their Ford Fiesta Rally2.
Jason Pritchard will run at car two with regular co-driver Phil Clarke in their Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 in search of another Manx win.
David Wright and Hugh Hunter are at three and four in their Ford Fiesta Rally2s before the first of the Irish visitors, Ryan Loughran in his Fiesta Rally2 alongside local man Rob Fagg on the notes.
Next up is Northern Irishman Niall McGonigle in his VW Polo GTi R5 followed by Irishmen Cal McCarthy (Citroen C3 Rally2), while the quality-packed top 10 is completed by Brad Cole (Ford Fiesta Rally2), Steve Wood (VW Polo GTi R5) and Roger Duckworth (Ford Fiesta R5).
Manx National Rally entry list (top 30): 1, Sam Touzel/Max Freeman (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 2, Jason Pritchard/Phil Clarke (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2); 3, David Wright/Jane Nicol (Ford Fiesta Rally 2); 4, Hugh Hunter/Andy Marchbank (Ford Fiesta Rally 2); 5, Ryan Loughran/Rob Fagg (Ford Fiesta R5 Rally 2); 6, Niall McGonigle/Caolan McKenna (Volkswagen Polo GTi R5); 7, Cal McCarthy/Eric Calnan (Citroen C3 Rally2); 8, Brad Cole/Jamie Vaughan (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 9, Steve Wood/Kenny Hull (Volkswagen Polo GTi R5); 10, Roger Duckworth/Ian Windress (Ford Fiesta R5); 11, Stephen Simpson/Mark Glennerster (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 12, Ian Forgan/Chris Lees (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 13, Wayne Sisson/Michael Hendry (Skoda R5); 14, John Stone/Rhys Stoneman (VW Polo R5 GTi); 15, Aled Wyn Morgans/Jack Bowen (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 16, Ryan Burns/James Morgan (Ford Fiesta Rally 2); 17, Lee Edwards/Sam Spencer (Ford Escort G3); 18, Huw James/Lewis Sim (Fiat 131); 19, Gordon Montana Morrison/Ian Parker (Ford Escort); 20, Brian O'Neill/Richard Cleary (Ford Fiesta R5 Rally 2); 21, Shane Murray/Gary Hade (Ford Fiesta); 22, Gareth James/Dale Gibbons (Ford Escort Mk2, RS1800); 23, Thomas Stefan Davies/Michael Gilbey (Ford Escort); 24, Will Rowlands/Emyr Hall (Ford Escort RS 1800); 25, Donagh Kelly/Rory Kennedy (BMW M3); 26, Richard Hill/Patrick Cooper (Ford Escort RS1800); 27, Michael McDaid/Harry Stubbs (Ford Escort); 28, Richard Jordan/Sam Collis (Ford Escort); 29, Kyle Adam/Steven Brown (Ford Escort Mk2); 30, James Hall/Laura Marshall (Subaru Impreza).
The full seeded entry list is available at www.rallies.info/webentry/2026/manxnational/entries.php?type=s
- A fuller preview, including the two-wheel drive and historic classes, will be published closer to the event.
PAUL LAWRENCE
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.