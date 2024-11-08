Away from the English rugby leagues this weekend, the Manx Shield fixture between Ramsey and Nomads is likely to be a close run affair.
Both have gone well in Cheshire this season and the last meet down at Ballakilley saw Nomads just lose out 24-30.
This augurs well for the rematch.
Ramsey were missing a few regulars for the first game in Port Erin but should be back to full strength for this game.
Ben Hardman, skipper Matt Meechan and back-row Conor Cracknell all missed out last time, Jake Richmond was missing from the centres and points machine Brandon Atchison was also absent.
Ramsey had a week off last week and other than Kieran Kneale’s wrist injury, have no personnel concerns. Tom Moffatt is also back from a long-term absence and has lost none of his touch.
Nomads just edged past Western Vikings in the Cheshire Bowl.
The win however puts them in a commanding position and they should pick up a place in the final later this season.
The two danger men last time around were the Craine brothers, Mikey and Rob, they bagged three tries between them and Ramsey had no answer when the ball was moved to the wide channels.
Expect a tight game at the Mooragh.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Fixtures: Saturday, November 9
Regional 2 North West
Douglas v Northwich @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Counties 3 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Clitheroe v Vagabonds @ Clitheroe
Manx Shield
Ramsey v PDMS Southern Nomads @ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm
Friendly U13
Ramsey v Southern Nomads @ Mooragh Park ko 1.30pm