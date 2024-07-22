Michael Garrett and Dawn Atherton finished top of the three-lap class in Northern AC’s Park Run Series which concluded in Ramsey last Friday evening.
Although Garrett did not contest the final encounter, he had amassed enough points to see off Paul Jennings and Matt Callister in the best three out of four rounds contest over the long course.
Dawn’s teenage daughter Aalin Atherton made it a family double by winning the female class of the one-lap series in which Zac Woodward won the boys’ class from younger brother Leo.
Over the shorter single-lap races over the peripheral path of Mooragh lake, Frank Challoner won the under-nines on the night and overall, with Willow Curphey leading girl, despite being edged out by Eva Pritchard on the nighht.
The under-11s saw Ethan Burgess and Morgan Smith finish first and second on the night and overall, while Maisy-Jo Faragher was one second behind in third place on the night, first girl overall in the series. Ramsey Park Run Series, sponsored by Edgewater Associates, Northern AC - Friday: Under-nine boys: 1, Frank Challoner 5min 13sec; 2, Mickey-Jay Bell 5.15; 3, Axel Kennaugh 5.17; 4, Jacob Mylchreest 5.35; 5, Emerson Kennaugh 5.37; 6, Teddy Mapp 5.43; 7, Joel Burgess 5.57. Under-nine girls: 1, Eva Pritchard 5.47; 2, Willow Curphey 5.53; 3, Eden Craine 5.54; 4, Olivia Ramaj 5.58. U11 boys: 1, Ethan Burgess 5.03; 2, Morgan Smith 7.08. U11 girls: 1, Maisy-Jo Faragher 5.09; 2, Fóla Lewis 5.19; 3, Rosa Mapp 5.19; 4, Molly Feeney 5.39; 5, Blae Craine 5.45.
Long course - one lap: 1, Harry Stennett 10m 08s; 2, Zac Woodward 10.53; 3, Will Forgie 11.18; 4, Leo Woodward 11.38; 5, Daff Lewis 13.37; 6, Colin Crooks 13.43; 7, Aalin Atherton 13.50; 8, Becca Kelly 14.05; 9, Terry Bates 14.10; 10, Terri Salmon 14.51; 11, John Garvey 14.57; 12, Simon Holtham 15.09; 13, Elizabeth Clennell 15.14; 14, Rachel Clarke 15.25; 15, Phoebe Lattey 16.18; 16, Elsie Clarke 16.25; 17, Dave Corrin 16.42; 18, Kelly Moore 16.49; 19, Alan Pilling 17.34; 20, Carol Roy 18.21; 21, Lynsey Smith 18.47; 22, Maura Kelly 19.05; 23, Emma Dorricott 27.54.
Three laps: 1, Paul Jennings 22m 23s; 2, Matt Callister 23.29; 3, George Salter 24.14; 4, Paul Rodgers 24.33; 5, Nick Ardern 25.09; 6, Dawn Atherton 25.42; 7, Ali Stennett 26.15; 8, Kathy Garrett 26.35; 9, Alan Gelling 26.50; 10, Paul McGilvry 27.06; 11, Ben Smaller 27.10; 12, Tufty Nash 27.35; 13, Holly Salter 27.59; 14, David Hodgson 28.59; 15, Kevin Vondy 29.29; 16, Saskia Kelly 29.34; 17, Mike Connors 31.10; 18, Steve Willmott 31.21; 19, Sarah Corkill 31.47; 20, Lawrence Dyer 31.55; 21, Heather Despres 33.05; 22, Jane Walmsley 34.02; 23, Emma Mapp 34.02; 24, Helen Kee 34.03; 25, Stephen Brown 35.04; 26, Shantelle Thorpe 35.50; 27, Ian Godby 38.25; 28, Rebecca Greatbatch 39.09; 29, Caroline Helks 40.03.
League positions (top three): Under-nine boys: 1, F. Challoner; 2, J. Mylchreest; 3, J. Burgess. Girls: 1, W. Curphey; 2, E. Craine; 3, O. Ramaj. U11 boys: 1, E. Burgess; 2, M. Smith. Girls: 1, M-J. Faragher; 2, Emira Bowden; 3, F. Lewis.
Long course - one lap male: 1, Z. Woodward; 2, L. Woodward; 3, C. Crooks. Female: 1, A. Atherton; 2, E. Clennell; 3, T. Salmon. Three laps - men: 1, Michael Garrett; 2, P. Jennings; 3, M. Callister. Women: 1, D. Atherton, 2, H. Salter; 3, K. Garrett.