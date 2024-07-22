The under-11s saw Ethan Burgess and Morgan Smith finish first and second on the night and overall, while Maisy-Jo Faragher was one second behind in third place on the night, first girl overall in the series. Ramsey Park Run Series, sponsored by Edgewater Associates, Northern AC - Friday: Under-nine boys: 1, Frank Challoner 5min 13sec; 2, Mickey-Jay Bell 5.15; 3, Axel Kennaugh 5.17; 4, Jacob Mylchreest 5.35; 5, Emerson Kennaugh 5.37; 6, Teddy Mapp 5.43; 7, Joel Burgess 5.57. Under-nine girls: 1, Eva Pritchard 5.47; 2, Willow Curphey 5.53; 3, Eden Craine 5.54; 4, Olivia Ramaj 5.58. U11 boys: 1, Ethan Burgess 5.03; 2, Morgan Smith 7.08. U11 girls: 1, Maisy-Jo Faragher 5.09; 2, Fóla Lewis 5.19; 3, Rosa Mapp 5.19; 4, Molly Feeney 5.39; 5, Blae Craine 5.45.