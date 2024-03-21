Newly rebranded Grappling Academy Summit took part in its first team tournament since leaving Gracie Barra last month.
A small contingent of four competitors and coach Conrad Roberts from the adult competition squad attended the BJJ247 Manchester Open at the weekend and brought back five medals in total; two gold and three silver.
The event was a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition with various rulesets in both Gi (kimono) and Nogi (Rashguard and shorts).
At this tournament, the rules in certain divisions are based on full contact matches where the winner gains sufficient points and/or a submission. It can also entirely be based on a submission only with no points counted towards a win.
Aaron Mason delivered in his Gi division, where he won the final convincingly racking up a 9-0 point lead and finishing the match early by submitting his opponent with a choke commonly referred to as an Ezekiel.
He later went on to compete in the Nogi Division where he won the semi-final dominantly with a 13-0 score by the end of the match. James Moore took part in a round-robin Nogi bracket along with two other competitors.
His first match showed great determination from the Manxman who made light work of reversing the larger competitor and gaining positional control. He scored 9-4 and therefore won on points.
His second opponent was less fortunate and Moore quickly applied a choke which found the competitor tapping out within 27 seconds of the match.
Summit’s junior squad are taking part in the Elite UK National Championships this coming weekend with a team of 12 young competitors.
Summit Grappling now offers Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, judo, kickboxing and wrestling, with an open day scheduled for Sunday, April 28 at the academy in Hills Meadow, Douglas.
Further details are on social media pages.