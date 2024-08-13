The event may have happened two months ago, but Parish Walk organisers have this week confirmed another record was broken in this year’s event.
By finishing 125th in June’s race Australian Geoff Hain became the oldest person to complete the Parish Walk within 24 hours.
The experienced race walker from Queensland was 77 years and 10 months old on race day.
He finished the gruelling 85-mile course in a time of 23 hours 41 minutes and 1 second.
A spokesperson from the popular annual event said: ‘A truly remarkable achievement and one that we are more than happy to share (with Geoff's permission).
‘What a fantastic accomplishment and one that Geoff is understandably extremely proud of.’
Geoff was an ultra runner before completing his first 100-mile walk in 2004. He has since completed several more, including one on the island in 2006 when he became the first Australian to become a British Centurion.