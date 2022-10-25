Reds claim Ramsey bragging rights, Drifts edge past Volts
Isle of Man Netball’s Santander Senior League reports and results from games played on Sunday, October 23:
Premiership
Suntera Global Ballasalla
Blizzards 30, Manx Fellas 40
The game opened very evenly between both teams, with the offensive pairings of Michael Lewis and Michael Josem of Manx Fellas plus and Gemma Kirkham and Danielle Murphy of Ballasalla Blizzards showing their attacking convictions.
The opening quarter ended 10-7 in Fellas’ favour.
In the second period, the men’s team applied some further pressure in the mid-court, particularly between the defensive efforts of Neil Cowley (G) and Pete Corrin (WD).
This led to some successful turnovers which were capitalised upon by Fellas, allowing the lead to be slightly stretched into half-time at 21-15.
But credit must go to Sarah Lister (GK) and Lydia Shaw (D) of Ballasalla Blizzards as their tireless defensive efforts prevented the Fellas’ attacking duo converting these additional opportunities.
The third quarter saw both teams continue to push forward, with some excellent passing plays through to the attacking third.
Steven Ronan (c) and Michael Pardoe (WA) for Fellas showed tenacity and consistency with their circle-edge play and feeds into the goal attack and shooter.
This helped them increase their lead to a 10-point difference, with the score ending 32-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Moving into the last period the mid-court for Ballasalla Blizzards, consisting of Becky Dunne (c), Amelia Brockbanks (WA) and Mairi Harrison (WD), linked up superbly between themselves and also with their shooting circle.
This created consistent opportunities which were taken, resulting in the last quarter being drawn with eight goals apiece.
This left the final result 40-30 in favour of Manx Fellas, with player of the match being awarded to Pardoe.
Overall, a competitive game played in the best of spirits by all involved and thanks go to umpires Sue Webster and Joanna Steriopulos.
Championship
Manx Gems 34,
Young Farmers 25
The game started off with a very fast pace between these two teams, with plenty of battling in all areas of the court right from the whistle.
This set the tone for the rest of the match and there was nothing to split the two teams, with the first quarter ending eight-all.
Gems’ GK and GD, Tori Leece and Hannah Halsall, made life difficult for Farmers in the second quarter, intercepting high balls in the circle.
But the Farmers attack worked tirelessly around the circle, adapting their play and constantly providing options to each other.
Despite this hard work, Gems pulled ahead and the quarter ended 17-13.
Following the half-time break, Gems made a few changes to their centre court. Their defence worked hard to bring the ball up the court and provide that reset option, which they used to good effect.
The Young Farmers centre, Rachel Osborne, and defence battled very hard and didn’t give Gems an easy ride but the latter managed to extend their lead to nine goals.
In the last period, Farmers steadied and the goal difference remained the same, therefore the final score was Gems 34, Farmers 25.
Special thanks to Amanda Butler and Michael Josem for umpiring this very competitive game, with player of the match going to Tori Leece from Manx Gems.
Division One
Route One Volts 24, Suntera Global Ballasalla Drifts 25
Both teams started strongly with a 8-7 lead for Route One at quarter-time.
In the first period, Aalin Mayers (C) and Claire Battye (WA) fed the ball excellently into the circle to Ealish Baxter (GA) and Sue Webster (GS).
Equally there were some lovely feeds by the Balla girls, Annelise Mellor (c) and Annabelle Clague (WA) to their shooters Jo Hicks (GS) and Lily Gell (GA).
Throughout the match there was some very strong defensive work from both teams, with notably Route One’s Olivia Quayle (GD) and Rachel Caine (GK) plus Ballasalla’s Clare Crowe (GK) and Amy Gelling (GD).
In the second period Route One made no changes, but Ballasalla’s Clague came off as WA and was replaced by Charlotte Thompson. Both teams worked tirelessly to finish the second quarter with a 14-all draw. In the third period Mellor was replaced by Clague, while there were no changes to the Route One positions.
There was some great mid-court work by Route One’s Fern Corlett(WD) and Claire Battye (WA), plus Ballasalla’s Charlotte Thompson (WA) and Gemma Kermode (WD) which resulted in a 21-20 lead to the latter team
In the final quarter the umpire called time as Clague (WD) decided to sit the rest of the period out after coming down hard on her ankle during the previous quarter, and her position was quickly picked up by Kermode.
In a desperate effort to drive the ball up the court, there were various errors by both teams resulting in multiple interceptions.
But there was some excellent driving and shooting accuracy throughout the match by Lily Gell (Balla GA) which gained her a well-deserved player of the match and a win for Balla with a very close 25-24 win.
Division Two
Ramsey Scarlets 20,
Ramsey Reds 23
Being a Ramsey derby, this was always going to be a tightly-contested and well-fought match.
As players settled into the game, play went goal-for-goal in the first quarter with similar errors from each team. Quarter score 7-8 to Scarlets.
Scarlets found a different gear in the second period, chasing every loose ball, jumping for every interception and working well together as a team to bring the ball down the court to goal.
The strong defensive work of Winnie Davies (WD), Abigail Harvey (GD) and Hollie Thompson (GK) was rewarded by the sharp shooting from Erin Corkill (GS) and Elly-Jane Crellin (GA). This gave a perhaps unexpected half-time score of 8-12 again in Scarlets’ favour.
A reassessment of the team’s goals at half-time and a change between C and WA for Orla Goddard and Lottie Stennett saw a much-improved quarter of netball for Reds.
Working as a more united unit and not forcing passes that weren’t on, Reds quickly totted up the goals in the third period thanks to sharp shooting of Sian Hignett (GS) and Lola Tebay (GA).
With only one quarter remaining, a score of 15-15 set up a tense final period.
With a sense of accomplishment given the comeback in the third quarter, Reds came out determined and the first five minutes went goal-for-goal, with patient play from both sides. Frantically searching for the winning goal, strong defence from Lucy Field (GD) and Wilma Dalugdugan (GK) earned a turnover from a missed shot which was converted by Reds to take a lead.
This advantage, as well as converting their own goals, earned Reds the overall victory and player of the match was awarded to Davies of Scarlets for a tremendous defensive display.
