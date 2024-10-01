Having turned 80 in July, Peter remains one of the island’s most experienced referees, demonstrating a passion for the game that has endured since he first picked up the whistle in 1963.
For context, that’s three years before England’s famous World Cup win, and the same year as the Beatles released their first album, ‘Please Please Me’.
Reflecting on his career, Peter, known to most as PJ, admits that his longevity as a referee hasn’t always been easy, particularly during the early years.
‘Well, we go back to 1963-64 when I started refereeing. So yeah, it has its moments.
‘But I always say the first tackle, indeed the first 15 years, is about being thick-skinned enough to take the stick. After that though, it just becomes water off a duck’s back.’
One of the most memorable moments of his refereeing career came early on, in the 1966/67 Woods Cup final.
Back then, if the scores were level, a replay would be played rather than extra-time and penalties.
In only his third year as a referee, Peter recalls refereeing the replayed final at the Castletown Stadium, and it was marred in controversy.
He said: ‘I refereed Malew vs Colby, it was a big game, and 600 people were watching!
‘Controversy struck when Colby claimed a goal for Malew went through the side netting.
‘I wasn’t sure, but I awarded the goal, and Colby’s players sat down in protest!
‘I had to tell them if they didn’t get up, I’d start handing out cautions.
‘They got back up, and the game finished 3-0. To this day, there’s still debate over whether that ball really went in!”
Peter’s long service in the game hasn’t gone unnoticed, but he attributes his success to experience.
‘There’s no substitute for experience’, he says.
‘The laws of the game have changed so much over the years, but some things stay the same. It’s all about angles and opinions.
‘The players may have different views on a decision, but at the end of the day, it’s my angle that matters.’
Over his 60 years on the pitch, Peter has witnessed significant changes in the game, both in terms of the laws and the players themselves.
‘Football’s not the same as it was’, he said.
‘There used to be characters in the game who would challenge decisions, but after the match, everyone would go for a pint, and it was all forgotten.
‘Nowadays, players are more likely to take things personally, and sometimes, familiarity breeds contempt.
‘On this island, everyone knows everyone, and that can make things a little more difficult.’
Despite the challenges, Peter’s love for refereeing has kept him coming back, even into his 80s.
‘I still enjoy it. Sure, I feel the cold more these days, but I put on my hat and gloves, and I’m good to go.
‘It’s just something I’ve always expected to do on a Saturday afternoon.’
Balancing his refereeing career with time abroad, Peter describes himself as a “part-time referee” now.
‘I go away quite a bit. I’ll be here until November, then I’m off to Egypt. I come back for Christmas, then I’m away again for six weeks. I try to avoid the winter games!”
Peter’s advice to younger referees reflects his years of experience. ‘Have a go at it’, he urges.
‘You might get more stick in the first few years, but if you want to stick with it, be thick-skinned and get through those tough early seasons.
‘When I started, I was just 18 or 19, refereeing players much older than me. It wasn’t easy, but I weathered the storm and others can do the same.’
As Peter looks back on his incredible 60 years in football, his passion for the game remains as strong as ever.
Whether he’s refereeing on a cold Saturday afternoon or offering advice to the next generation of referees, Peter is showing no signs of hanging up his whistle just yet.
