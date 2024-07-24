Manx Harriers’ Regan Corrin came agonisingly close to winning a medal in the men’s high jump at last weekend’s European Under-18 Athletics Championships in Slovakia.
It was the teen’s debut for Great Britain in a major international competition.
Having cleared a height of 2.05 metres in Sunday morning’s final, to equal his personal best set at the recent Baker Tilly Isle of Man Championships, the 17 year old from Port Soderick was in third place and in the bronze medal position on countback.
Every competitor left in the competition then failed with their first two attempts at the next height of 2.08 metres, before Regan came extremely close to clearing it with a superb third and final attempt which only just dislodged the bar.
When all but one of the remaining competitors who could overtake him also failed, the bronze medal was almost in his grasp – but in a cruel twist the competitor from Serbia cleared his final attempt to push the young Manxman down to fourth place right at the death, with no opportunity to respond.
It was a heart-breaking end to the competition, but it was a fantastic display by the Isle of Man athlete who revels in the big stage as he proved when he won the Island Games gold medal in Guernsey last year when he was only 16.
His placing of fourth in Europe for his age group, and his jumping height of 2.05 metres, are both impressive enough, but even more so is the way that he has approached this massive step up to major international competition. He looked calm, composed, nerveless and extremely focused - the mark of a top athlete.
Regan was supported at the event by his parents Mark and Tonya and his elder brother Ryan, who all appeared several times on the excellent TV coverage provided by Eurovision Sport as they cheered Regan on in the hot sunshine.
His final had begun with an uncharacteristic failure at the opening height of 1.93 metres, but having cleared it at the second attempt he then achieved first-time clearances at 1.98m, 2.02m and then 2.05m. He cleared his 2.02m jump by an enormous margin.
Because of his opening jump failure he was in third place throughout most of the competition behind the joint leaders at the same height.
There then followed the painful finale, but it was a day of great pride for athletics in the Isle of Man and especially for coach John Whitlow who has guided Regan ever since he took up high jumping as a youngster.
DAVID GRIFFITHS