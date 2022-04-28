Remaining titles decided as hockey season reaches its conclusion

Manx Hockey Association’s 2021-22 league season reached a successful conclusion on Saturday.

As the final weekend came to a close, players began to head out to the pub to celebrate the end of another campaign while the various trophy winners began getting their silver polish out of the cleaning cupboard.

All players, spectators and coaches can now look forward to a summer break recovering from those little niggles, taking time out with their families or even jumping straight into other sports such as cricket.

This season has provided drama, incredibly close title battles and many other reasons to celebrate such as weddings, new additions to families and the continued growth of a fantastic hockey community in the Isle of Man.

The latter, despite the odd disagreement here and there, is a close-knit community that on a final day continued to provide the excitement we come to expect from hockey.

women’s division two

One of the most exciting leagues was Rossborough Women’s Division Two where until the weekend three teams still had a chance of winning the title and, up until four weeks ago, was still a four-horse race.

Vikings C knew that they had to win to stand any chance of clinching the title and they began brilliantly by going two goals up through two short corners, before Castletown C hit back not long before half-time to make it 2-1 at the interval.

But in the end Vikings came up just short despite taking the victory they needed after Bacchas C earned the win required to clinch the title and promotion when they defeated Ramsey B four goals to nil.

The young players in this league, coupled with some of the more experienced players in Manx hockey, created a perfect storm, meaning every team has the chance to beat any other team on their day which made for one of the most exciting title races in recent times.

Men’s premier league

In the Rossborough Men’s Premier League, Bacchas A simply had to beat Vikings B to win the title and, despite the latter putting huge amounts of effort into the fight, they came up short in their efforts to help their A team take the title in what was a perfect performance from Bacchas.

Their movement off the ball was poetic, the way they created two-on-one situations all over the pitch caused mayhem and the title win was very well deserved - their stats are incredible: 18 titles in 21 years, with this their 12th on the trot.

If anyone is to stop what must be the best side seen in Men’s hockey then the chasing pack need to stop taking points off each other.

Vikings A defeated a depleted Valkyrs side who, despite their missing players, managed a decent performance. Although Vikings finish second, they will be desperately seeking that top spot next year.

women’s premier league

The Rossborough Women’s Premier League was all decided prior to the weekend, with no teams in this league able to move up or down the league positions.

Champions Vikings A took on second-placed Valkyrs A with nothing but pride at stake, the westerners looking to put in a good performance to give them the confidence to challenge next season.

Vikings wanted to remain undefeated and, although they did that, Valkyrs will be buoyed by their performance when narrowly losing out.

Relegated Valkyrs B put in another good display against Castletown A, with the southerners coming away with the win, while Ramsey A ended their up-and-down season on a high by defeating Bacchas in a close, nail-biting win.

UNDER-16s league

A thrilling final day in the Rossborough Mixed Under-16s league took place with two teams vying for the title.

Harlequins simply had to win owing to their superior head-to-head record against their nearest rivals Vikings.

The latter managed to win against Ramsey Rogues & Rascals, but ultimately Harlequins managed to take home the title with their own well-taken victory against Castletown.

men’s division one

Rossborough Men’s Division one was already decided as well, with Bacchas B champions despite losing to Harlequins A on the final day.

The Quins’ record over the last five games reads the best in the league and shows how they have grown in maturity as the season has gone on and now must go into next year as one of the favourites for the title.

Relegated Castletown B, despite a great performance, couldn’t quite finish their chances and were punished by a clinical Vikings C side.

In the league below, only one game took place because of walkovers being awarded which was between Bacchas Colts and Castletown Colts.

The slightly more experienced Bacchas side scored six goals, with many of the young players on display certainly looking like they’ll be playing in much higher teams next year.

women’s division one