Manx boxers Mathew Rennie and Jamie Devine claimed victories in Liverpool over the weekend.
Both were competing on the same bill at Grand Central Hall on Saturday night.
Rennie extended his unbeaten start to his pro career, dominating his welterweight fight against John Henry Mosquera to win on points.
Having defeated James Moorcroft on points 77-75 in his previous fight – which was streamed live on YouTube via Channel 5 in December – Rennie was aiming to maintain his undefeated record since turning pro.
And the former Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist did so in style, winning each of the six rounds in convincing fashion to get the nod 60-54 on the judges’ scorecards.
Boxing out of the Jennings Gym in Liverpool, the 25-year-old has now won 12 of his professional bouts to date.
Speaking afterwards, Rennie commented: ‘I’m made up to get out so early in the year. I finished off December so well in the Moorcroft fight and basically I’m straight back onto it – no rest for the wicked as they say!
‘I trained right through Christmas and didn’t really have a break, now I’m happy to get the six rounds under my belt and I didn’t drop a round against an awkward opponent.
‘Mosquera wasn’t someone I could overlook but I felt it was a dominant performance and a clear win for me, plus rounds in the bank which is what I want.
‘From the get-go I tried to put him in a shell by doing the basics right and doing them well, and I felt I did that – he didn’t offer too much back but I think that’s down to me putting on a show and producing in a performance that I knew I could.
‘I’m always putting the work in when in the gym, always improving and never get complacent. I always want to do better and I want to get back on the big shows and hopefully get some titles this season – hopefully 2024 will be a good year for me.’
ANOTHER DEVINE DISPLAY
Fellow Manxman Devine - who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games - also claimed a points win over Engel Gomez following four rounds of super featherweight action.
Having made his professional debut last October when beating the experienced Christian Narvaez at the same venue in Liverpool, Devine made it two wins from two when he got the better of Karl Sampson in Blackpool during December.
Devine went up against Gomez last weekend in Liverpool and produced another good performance in their four-round contest, winning 39-37 on points against the Nicaraguan.
Speaking afterwards, the 27-year-old echoed Rennie’s sentiments, saying: ‘It’s nice to get off to a good start this year, I’m made up. I can’t wait to crack on now.
‘It was good to get the rounds in – I just wanted to control the fight more than anything, stay in the centre of the ring, control my distance and get the jabs in, then open up a bit as the rounds moved on.
‘It was tricky and a good test, but I really enjoyed it. This year I want to stay as busy as possible – I want to be out fighting every couple of months.
‘I’ll be straight back in the gym and then waiting for that next phone call.’