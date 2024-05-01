Two of the island's growing number of professional boxers have their latest fights booked into the diary for later in the summer.
Mathew Rennie and Jamie Devine will both be back in action on Saturday, July 6 at the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool.
Rennie, who is unbeaten in his 13 pro fights, was last in action in February beating John Henry Mosquera in February.
Former Manx ABC team-mate Devine is also unbeaten in four pro outings, his latest points victory coming at the weekend over Jahfieus Faure at the same Central Hall venue.
Also in action on Saturday evening was the island’s first pro boxer Jade ‘The Grenade’ Burden who claimed victory over Sheffield’s Sheree Barnes in the Manx fighter’s maiden bout in the paid ranks - see this week’s Examiner for more details.
Entry for July costs £40 for balcony tickets and £70 for ringside ones.