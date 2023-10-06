Manx boxers Matty Rennie and Jamie Devine are in action in Liverpool tonight.
The bouts are on at Liverpool’s Grand Central Hall.
Rennie is returning to the ring after an enforced break because of a shoulder injury, while Devine - who competed at last year's Commonwealth Games - is making his pro debut.
Devine recently told Gef the Mongoose: ‘Turning pro has been on my mind for years so I’m rearing to go, I can’t wait to get to stuck into this pro game.
‘Me and my coaches at No Limits have had a solid few months in the gym working hard and getting me in the best possible shape so I’m ready and looking forward to putting on a show.’
There should be a stream of the bouts at the link below and Gef the Mongoose will be in attendance tonight to share updates from both bouts.