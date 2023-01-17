Manx boxer Mathew Rennie will be back in the ring in March as he looks to take his career to the next level.
The Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist will fight at the Liverpool Olympia on March 4.
Saying 2023 will be a ‘career defining year’, the Manxman has made it clear that he wants to win a title in 2023. To achieve that, he will have to get past Desiré Adami, also of VIP Promotions, with both men putting their undefeated status on the line.
Speaking to Gef the Mongoose, Rennie said: ‘I am hoping to be boxing for titles this year but focused on this as I need to pass these tests on the small hall circuits if I want the titles.’
He added that Adami is his ‘biggest test so far as a professional’.
In his last bout he had a 40-36 points win over Russia’s Rustem Fatkhullin.
You can follow Rennie and get tickets for his fight through his Facebook page.