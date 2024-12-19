The Rigid Turkey cycling event has been postponed this weekend because of the incoming bad weather.
The Manx Viking Wheelers-organised off-road bike relay was scheduled to take place at Noble’s Park on Sunday for teams of two riders.
But, with inclement weather set to hit the island over the coming days, the event has now been delayed until Boxing Day.
In a post on social media, a MVW spokesperson said: ‘Unfortunately, the weather forecast for Sunday is looking decidedly poor, so we have made the decision to postpone the event until the 26th.
‘When the wind arrows are black and the forecast says ‘feels like 1°C,’ you know it’s not ideal!
‘The new date and time is: Boxing Day, with sign-on at 1pm and a 1.30 start. If you’re unable to make the rearranged date, please message the club and we’ll process a refund for you.’