Up-and-coming Manx racer Illiam Quayle has confirmed he won’t be rushing into competing at the Isle of Man TT, instead focusing on his development in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship at BSB.
Son of TT legend Richard 'Milky' Quayle, Illy made his British National Superstock series debut last September, representing Manx Legend Racing at Oulton Park.
In his maiden appearance at the event, he finished 28th in the first race of the weekend before securing an impressive 18th place in the second race.
Reflecting on the long off-season ahead of the championship's start in May, Illiam said: ‘It's been a long winter, especially now with the first round not starting until May.
‘It’s a long, tough season, but that gives me time to be fully prepared, physically and mentally, for the challenge.’
While fans are eager to see Illiam follow in his father’s footsteps, the 21-year-old insists he is not rushing into competing at the TT.
‘Obviously, that’s where we want to get to, but I personally don’t think I’m at that stage yet.
‘It’s something I’ll tackle when I wake up one day and feel truly ready.
‘It won’t be this year - maybe 2026, but I can’t say for sure.’
He added: ‘We all know how dangerous the TT can be. It’s the best thing in the world, but it can also be the worst. When I’m ready, I’ll be there - for sure.’
Illiam thanked Manx Legend Racing and everyone who has supported him in his racing career thus far.