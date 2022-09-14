Road race finale at Jurby this Sunday
Saturday 17th September 2022 2:30 pm
The Isle of Man Centre Road Race Championship reaches a finale this weekend at Jurby Motordrome.
There is an ACU test day on Saturday and a full day of racing on Sunday from around 11.30am.
Ample parking and excellent viewing.
l Ramsey MCC’s Circuit of Mann two-day trail/enduro event takes place the weekend after next, based at Ballamoar campsite, Ballaugh.
Entries have now closed, but marshals are required to assist with the event.
