Road race finale at Jurby this Sunday

Saturday 17th September 2022 2:30 pm
Motorcycling

The Isle of Man Centre Road Race Championship reaches a finale this weekend at Jurby Motordrome.

There is an ACU test day on Saturday and a full day of racing on Sunday from around 11.30am.

Ample parking and excellent viewing.

l Ramsey MCC’s Circuit of Mann two-day trail/enduro event takes place the weekend after next, based at Ballamoar campsite, Ballaugh.

Entries have now closed, but marshals are required to assist with the event.

