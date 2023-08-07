Former Buchan pupil Bevan Rodd has been named in the England rugby squad for next month’s World Cup in France.
The Sale Sharks loosehead prop was initially dropped from Steve Borthwick’s training squad in July, but made a third appearance for England during the weekend's defeat by Wales having been recalled to the squad two weeks ago.
The 22 year old, who was named Isle of Man Sport's Under-21 Sportsman of the Year in 2018, gets the nod over Gloucester’s Val Rapava Ruskin, with veteran Mako Vunipola ruled out through injury.
He will battle with experienced duo Ellis Genge and Joe Marler for a starting spot at the World Cup which begins on Friday, September 8.
Prior to that, England face Wales, Ireland and Fiji in warm-up games, starting with the former on Saturday at 5.30pm.