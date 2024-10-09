Douglas Rugby Club travel to Bradwall Road in Cheshire to face fourth-placed Sandbach in round five of the Regional Two North West league this Saturday.
With the hosts still smarting from last season’s relegation from Regional One North West, the Manx side expect a warm welcome.
The scale of the step up and down to R1NW has been recently highlighted by Birkenhead Park, R2NW champions having lost only twice last season, who languish at the foot of the table after some heavy defeats in a 0-4 record to date.
Sandbach have won their last three after losing the season opener at home versus Burnage, while Douglas revealed their potential with a half-century of points against Vale of Lune in round four.
It’ll take more of that form if Douglas are to climb the table and they have the personnel to do so.
Up front the increasingly impressive Gihard Visagie has added real presence at hooker and, alongside Simon Hoddinott and Ralph Clarke, the front row has been more than secure.
Harry Cartwright has made a success of the move up to the boiler room alongside skipper Blake Snell and, although Liam Kirkpatrick is sidelined, there are options around Mark Oldfield, Wilf Kermode, Alex Deering and the resurgent Richard Bell to complete the set.
Scrum-half Brendan Kelly and winger/full-back Charlie Henthorn are unavailable, but scrum-half Nathan Robson could be making a Douglas debut in the league and the skills of Kyle Martin may well remain where the speedster can make the most of open prairie.
If Douglas field James Ross and Josh Duncan in tandem with midfield maestro Harry Hewson and the pace of Sam McCord, points on the road again are a realistic ambition.
Douglas squad: S. Hoddinott, G. Visagie, R. Clarke, B. Snell (captain), H. Cartwright, M. Oldfield, W. Kermode, R. Bell, A. Deering, W. Hewson, N. Robson, K. Martin, J. Duncan, J. Ross, S. McCord, C. Dentith, H. Hewson, C. Markl-Ferns, B. Snellgrove.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT