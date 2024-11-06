After a week off, Douglas return to action in Regional Two North West this weekend with a home game against Northwich at Port-e-Chee.
The Cheshire outfit and Douglas last clashed in 2019/20 when the English side were promoted in second spot behind Burnage up to Premier North.
Until then, home wins and close ties away were the usual forecasts in six seasons contesting Lancashire South/Cheshire and North One West.
Relegation from Regional One North West brings the black and yellows back to Port-e-Chee, and only five league points separate Douglas in ninth from the visitors in 11th, with both in scrapping form for two wins from seven.
Last time out Northwich secured a 25-0 home win over Crewe & Nantwich, while Douglas fought for a losing try bonus point at Burnage.
This suggests Douglas will be tested despite several key players returning to the islanders’ squad.
Hooker Gihard Visagie, back-row Liam Kirkpatrick, in-form flyer Sam McCord and front-row Ralph Clarke are likely to start, with Richard Bell and Bryn Snellgrove also in the running.
James Ross delays his return to give hamstrings more recovery time, but with Owen Carvin back in action and Blake Everson making a Port-e-Chee debut after a notable first introduction against Burnage, Douglas will want to make the most of home advantage. Kick-off is 2pm.
After this weekend, Douglas travel to Bowdon next Saturday before back-to-back home games against Eccles and Crewe & Nantwich to round out the month.
- A number of the squad are taking part in Movember, the annual initiative that aims to raise awareness and funds for mental health and cancer charities.
The lads will be posting updates on their fundraising moustaches on the club’s social media and donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/callum-dentith-1729668062435
TONY WILSON-SPRATT