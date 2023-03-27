Douglas and Vagabonds both chalked up wins in the opening rounds of this season's Ravenscroft Manx Cup on Saturday.
Ramsey led 10-7 after almost an hour’s play in their clash with Douglas, but the powerful Port-e-CHEE bench was unleashed for the final 20 minutes and brushed Ramsey aside coming out 36-10 winners.
Nathan Robson put Ramsey ahead while Douglas were down to 14 after losing Simon Hoddinott to an early yellow card.
Douglas responded with a Rob Todd score at the other end which Luke Hyland converted.
Brendan Atchison then struck for Ramsey just after the half-hour and when the teams turned around Ramsey were 10-7 in front.
The opening 20 minutes of the second half was attritional stuff and after Ramsey had weathered the storm, the Douglas cavalry came on and charged at some tired legs.
Harry Hewson grabbed the first with Hyland converting.
Hoddinott atoned for his card with the second and Guy Wood secured the try bonus point. Niall Killey then added another with Wood picking up his second to round off a solid opening game for the favourites.
Bonwick hat trick wins it for Vagabonds
It was a tight affair at Ballafletcher with Vagabonds experience just edging a win against Southern Nomads 39-26.
Dan Bonwick plus a penalty try gave Vagas an early lead. Django Kinley hit back for Nomads with Mark Young converting an Orry Watterson score just before half-time.
This left Nomads leading 14-12 at the interval.
A Cam Findlay penalty early in the second half put Vagas back in the lead and a try from Conor Gauci converted by Findlay extended it.
Mike Evans then pulled one back for Nomads leaving Vagas leading 22-19 after an hour.
Cal Donnell then crossed for Vagas but a second from Django Kinley reduced the lead again and a George Callister conversion left Vagas only three in front at 29-26.
Dan Bonwick then hit two late scores for Vagas to complete his hat-trick and seal the game.
Results: Saturday, March 25
Ravenscroft Manx Cup
Ramsey 10-36 Douglas
Vagabonds 39-26 PDMS Southern Nomads
More photos in Tuesday's Examiner.