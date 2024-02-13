Port St Mary’s Patreece Bell made his debut for Ireland in the Under-20s’ Six Nations on Friday evening.
The former Southern Nomads junior came on as a second-half substitute as the Irish beat Italy 23-22 in Cork.
In what proved a much tighter game than some might have predicted, the hosts had to dig deep to beat the Italians 23-22.
When tighthead prop Bell came on Italy were actually on top, leading 15-17.
When he came onto the pitch, the BBC Sport commentator referenced Bell being born in England and playing for Sale Sharks, but also referenced his growing up in the Isle of Man.
He went on to make an instant impact as Ireland fluffed a lineout, with Bell making sure it stayed in Irish hands at the back of the line, with him showing sure handling throughout.
After a steady debut, which included some important tackles as Ireland had to defend deep to prevent Italy snatching the win, Bell and his teammates looked happy to get through the game and keep hopes of another u20 Grand Slam alive.
The former Castle Rushen student will be hoping he did enough in his second-half cameo to keep his place in the squad after missing out against France in the opening weekend of the tournament.
The side are back in action against Wales on Friday, February 23 before going head-to-head with England at the Recreation Ground in Bath on Friday, March 8.
The Irish finish up against Scotland in Cork on Friday, March 15. All the games are being shown on the BBC Sport website.