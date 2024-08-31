Ramsey won their opening Cheshire Vase game away at Prenton on Saturday.

Two tries apiece for Nathan Robson and Brandon Atchison provided the Mooragh Park side with a springboard to a 52-19 victory.

The Birkenhead hosts took an early lead in the game but Robson’s first soon pulled that back.

Atchison’s first swiftly followed and with Robson’s conversion Ramsey were 12-7 ahead after 20 minutes.

Will Millsopp then raced clear to extend the lead.

A Josh Corteen try converted by Robson pushed Ramsey further ahead but Prenton struck just before the break to leave the Ramsey lead 24-12.

Early in the second half Robson scampered in for his second.

Skipper Matt Meechan powered over from a close-range maul and Atchison forced himself over the line carrying three defenders.

Eddie Lord iced the cake with a late try and Robson’s boot had a flawless second-half performance kicking all four conversions.

Ramsey travel to New Brighton in October for their next tie in the competition.

DAVE CHRISTIAN