Ramsey won their opening Cheshire Vase game away at Prenton on Saturday.
Two tries apiece for Nathan Robson and Brandon Atchison provided the Mooragh Park side with a springboard to a 52-19 victory.
The Birkenhead hosts took an early lead in the game but Robson’s first soon pulled that back.
Atchison’s first swiftly followed and with Robson’s conversion Ramsey were 12-7 ahead after 20 minutes.
Will Millsopp then raced clear to extend the lead.
A Josh Corteen try converted by Robson pushed Ramsey further ahead but Prenton struck just before the break to leave the Ramsey lead 24-12.
Early in the second half Robson scampered in for his second.
Skipper Matt Meechan powered over from a close-range maul and Atchison forced himself over the line carrying three defenders.
Eddie Lord iced the cake with a late try and Robson’s boot had a flawless second-half performance kicking all four conversions.
Ramsey travel to New Brighton in October for their next tie in the competition.
DAVE CHRISTIAN