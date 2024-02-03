All good things come to an end and Douglas’ five-match winning streak came to an end at Burnage on Saturday afternoon where they lost 40-8.

A big win for Vale of Lune means that the Port-e-Chee outfit drop a place and now sit in seventh in the Regional 2 North West standings.

Sam McCord crossed for the Manx side's only try with their other points coming courtesy of a Luke Hyland penalty.

Douglas have a chance for a breather next week before facing league leaders Birkenhead Park at Port-e-Chee on February 17.

Results: February 3

Regional 2 North West

Burnage 40-8 Douglas

Ravenscroft Manx Shield

Ramsey 24-60 Castletown

