After defeats in their three opening games in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire, Vagabonds face another tough game this week when they travel to meet third place Colne & Nelson on Saturday.
The two sides met twice last season with Colne winning both games, the last of which was a 35-0 win in April this year.
While three defeats from three starts doesn’t immediately make good reading, Vagas aren’t quite at the bottom of the pile.
They’ve acquired two bonus points from their opening games and are sitting in 11th spot in the standings. They also have games to come against some of the other sides at the lower end of the table.
This weekend much will depend on the strength of the travelling squad.
Tom Gascoyne was on fire last weekend picking up three tries with Archie Benson bagging the fourth.
Gascoyne’s experience in the back row will be vital for them and Benson’s partnership with Cal Donnell in the centre will always be a source of points.
Western Viking Ed Knight made his debut last Saturday and if available will be a useful utility player who is able to play in the back five of the scrum and in the centre too.
Colne & Nelson look tough on paper though so this trip will be a big ask of the Manx side.
- There’s a friendly between ‘backs and forwards’ scheduled for 2.15pm on Saturday at Mooragh Park. It will feature players from Ramsey, Southern Nomads, Western Vikings and Castletown.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Fixtures: Saturday, September 28
Regional 2 North West
Douglas v Vale of Lune @ Port-e-Chee kick off 2pm
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Colne & Nelson v Vagabonds @ Colne & Nelson kick off 1pm
Manx Executive Friendly
Forwards v Backs @ Mooragh Park kick off 2.15pm