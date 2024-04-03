Colne & Nelson were crowned Counties Four ADM Lancs/Cheshire champions last week, but the battle for second continues.
This is between Vagabonds and Ashton-Under-Lyne who are locked in second on 45 points and Ellesmere Port who are only another two points back.
Vagas travel to Colne while Ashton head to Ellesmere Port so it’s a shootout at the last-chance saloon.
Vagas lost 29-12 at home to Colne who top the stats in most categories, conceding only 24 in 11 unbeaten home matches. Their only defeat was at Ellesmere Port.
This will be tough for Vagas. Colne played a direct running game backed up by a strong set-piece. Vagas’ set-piece has been good but, when that has been taken away from them, they’ve struggled.
Ross Pulman is missing after he was carried off in the home defeat of Ashton. Gavin Turnbull will fill in but there’s nobody quite like Pulman for scavenging on the ground.
But there’s plenty of talent in this team. Cal Donnell provides plenty of direct running in the centre and skipper Matt Rockwell will bleed club colours if cut. The pairing of Mark Oldfield and Dan Bonwick provides extra dimensions.
On paper, it may not be enough though unless Colne get too caught up in their title celebrations and forget the task at hand.
A bonus point win should be enough for Vagas, anything less will bring Ellesmere and Ashton into the mix.
